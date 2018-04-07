Member of the House of Representatives from Texas, Blake Farenthold announced his shock resignation, The Guardian reported.
According to the source, Blake Farenthold is not going to seek the re-election in November after allegations of sexual misconduct.
His resignation came into force on April 6, 2018.
Farenthold, who was elected to Congress for the first time in 2010 is now included in the list of legislators who had to withdraw or refuse to fight for re-election because of allegations of sexual harassment.
Former communications director, Lauren Greene sued Blake Farenthold in December 2014, alleging that he fostered a hostile work environment involving sexual harassment and gender discrimination