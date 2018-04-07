The delegation of the Republic of Artsakh headed by the President of the National Assembly Ashot Ghoulyan, which is in France on a working visit, on Friday participated in the event dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the French office of the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund in Paris.

In the first part of the event, a video was presented on the activities of the foundation and its local structure, after which the Head of the local body Petros Terzyan told about the work done. Questions about the results of the past years and future plans were asked by the participants.

Welcoming the guest, the Speaker of the Artsakh Parliament noted that today's Armenia and Artsakh would be difficult to imagine without the support of the entire Armenian nation and the institutional system represented by Hayastan All-Armenian Fund. Ashot Ghoulyan highly appreciated the work of the French affiliate and emphasized the importance of many programs implemented in Artsakh and urged to continue to support Artsakh and the Motherland with the same consistency, paying more attention to educational programs.

Head of the Motherland faction of the National Assembly Arthur Tovmasyan, Mayor of Martuni Mher Khachatryan, Permanent Representative of the Republic of Artsakh in France Hovhannes Gevorgyan, Armenian Envoy Levon Amirjanyan participated in the event.

So far, the working visit of the delegation to France headed by the NA President France concluded.