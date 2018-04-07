YEREVAN. – If Armenia ratifies the agreement with the European Union in the coming days, it will conditionally come into force on June 1, head of the EU delegation to Armenia Piotr Switalski in an interview with RFE/RL Armenian service.

Speaking about the Armenia-EU agreement that was signed between Yerevan and Brussels last November, he noted that at this stage the priority is to make steps to bring this agreement into force.

Next week, the National Assembly of Armenia will hold a meeting, and perhaps even vote for the Armenia-EU comprehensive and enhanced partnership agreement, and this is very important, the ambassador said.

Meanwhile, according to Switalski, the process of ratification of the agreement by the European Union will continue, stressing that the first agreement was ratified by Estonia.

In addition, in other countries the process of ratification has started. Thus, the process of ratification of the EU will continue in accordance with the laws of each state, he said, adding that the European Union expects that in mid-May, the discussions will take place in the European Parliament, and the parliament will express its support for the deal.

The ambassador also noted that the agreement between Yerevan and Brussels could become the driving force of modernization and reforms.