A fire broke out at Trump Tower on Saturday, leaving one man dead and six firefighters injured, CNN reported quoting the New York City Fire Department said.
Police identified the man killed as Todd Brassner, 67, a resident of the building's 50th floor. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition but later died, said spokeswoman Angelica Conroy of the Fire Department.
The fire was contained to the 50th floor of the tower, located on Fifth Avenue in New York. Six firefighters suffered injuries that are not life threatening, Conroy said.
No members of the Trump family were at the tower during the fire, Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro said.