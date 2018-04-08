Yulia and Sergei Skripal have reportedly been conscious for several days, while British intelligence is hoping for their assistance in the investigation of the poisoning case as soon as possible, Sputnik reported.
Former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia may move to the US under new identities, the Sunday Times has suggested.
According to the media outlet, Britain's MI-6 has been discussing a possible resettlement with the FBI in order to "provide security" and protect the Skripals from "new assassination attempts."
"They will be offered new identities," a source in the British government told the newspaper, adding that the intelligence services were choosing between a number of countries, including Canada, Australia and New Zeland.
"The apparent place for their migration is the US because there is a lesser chance that they will be killed and it's easier to defend them there," the source noted. The source added that both victims had been conscious and expressed hope that they would help the investigation as soon as possible.