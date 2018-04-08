A gunman is at large after shooting dead three people aboard an ‘adult themed’ charter bus in Illinois.

Rockford Police Chief Dan O'Shea says the driver of the Distinguished Gentleman bus called 911 shortly before 3:30am Saturday, Daily Mail reported quoting the Rockford Register Star.

The driver left the shooting site and parked the bus in a fuel lane at a gas station where police then came.

O'Shea says a 'suspect on the bus shot other individuals on the bus.'

The victims were not immediately identified.

Winnebago County Coroner Bill Hintz says he cannot comment on details about the victims or how many times they were shot.

The alleged shooter, 22-year-old Raheem D. King, of Rockford, will be charged with four counts of first-degree murder.