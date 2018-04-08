US President Donald Trump would be capable of winning a trade war against China if he leads negotiations, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said during a press briefing on Friday, Sputnik reported.
"The president feels like if he is in charge of those negotiations, absolutely, he's the best negotiator at the table," Sanders said when asked if Trump believes trade wars are easy to win.
There may be some fluctuation in the US stock market as a result of trade tariffs between China and the United States, but Beijing must change its unfair and illegal practices, Sanders said.
China is responsible for creating the trade dispute and Trump is trying to put pressure on the country to change its actions of unfair trade, Sanders said.