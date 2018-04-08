Azerbaijani armed forces violated ceasefire regime several times in the direction of Nakhichevan, along the line of contact between the Azerbaijani and Armenian troops on April 7-8.
The press secretary of the Minister of Defense of Armenia, Artsrun Hovhannisyan said that the Armenian Armed Forces took necessary steps to reliably safeguard their combat positions.
"The Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Armenia calls on the Azerbaijani armed forces to refrain from further provocations and warns that no step will remain unanswered," he wrote on his Facebook page.