U.S. President Donald Trump expressed sympathy Saturday for the victims and survivors of a crash involving a bus carrying a Canadian junior hockey team that killed 15 people late Friday, VOA News reported.
The Humboldt Broncos of the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League were on their way to the town of Nipawin for a playoff game when their bus collided with a tractor-trailer about 5 p.m. on a highway about 30 kilometers north of Tisdale, in northeastern Saskatchewan.
A semi-trailer slammed into a bus carrying a youth hockey team in western Canada, killing 15 people and injuring 14 in a catastrophic collision that a doctor compared to an airstrike and left the vehicles obliterated in the snow.