The Armenian Patriarch of Jerusalem has expressed his verbal protest to the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), and with respect to an incident that occurred between the police and the Armenian community representatives and clergymen in the city.

Hovnan Baghdasaryan, Chancellor of the Patriarchate of Jerusalem, informed about the aforesaid on his Facebook page.

In particular, he noted that on April 7, the Armenian Church congregation in Jerusalem celebrated the Holy Fire, which symbolizes the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

But, subsequently, an incident took place outside the Armenian monastery, and between the police and the representatives and clergymen of the Armenian community.

Even though the dispute was settled immediately, an Armenian person was detained; but this person was released one hour later.

The Armenian Patriarch of Jerusalem, however, has expressed his verbal protest regarding this incident to representatives of the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs.