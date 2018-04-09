Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman started his visit to Paris with a dinner with President Emmanuel Macron in Louvre.
The sides are expected to sign a strategic partnership agreement during the visit. France hopes to establish new commercial ties with Saudi Arabia given the reforms initiated by the crown prince in the Saudi Kingdom, AP reported.
The parties also plan to sign 18 memorandums on cooperation in the areas of energy, tourism, culture and agriculture.
However, the crown prince was welcomed by protests in connection with attacks in Yemen. According to the recent survey, three out of four French people consider it is unacceptable to sell weapons to Saudi Arabia, AFP reported.