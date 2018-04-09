YEREVAN. – Today, I have the great honor of assuming the post of President of the Republic of Armenia; this is a tremendous accountability before the people and history of the country.
President-elect Armen Sarkissian on Monday stated the aforementioned during his address following his inauguration at the National Assembly special session, which was convened at Karen Demirchyan Sports and Concert Complex in capital city Yerevan.
“We shall craft a new, young, dynamic and adaptable, creative Armenia,” the fourth President noted, in particular.