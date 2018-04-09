Fourteen people, including Iranians, were killed as the result of the missile strike on Syrian T4 airbase, Associated Press reported.
According to the source, Russian defense military and Syrian government troops claims that Israeli army is responsible for the strike.
Two Israeli aircraft targeted the T4 air base in Homs province, firing eight missiles, Russian Defense Ministry said.
According to the statement, five missiles were shot down, while F-15 aircrafts were in Lebanon’s air space.
The Pentagon, in its turn, also denies launching airstrikes on Syria.
As reported earlier, on Monday two F-15 aircraft of Israel's Air Force delivered a strike with eight guided missiles on the T-4 airfield without entering Syria's airspace from Lebanon's territory, while Syria destroyed five guided missiles.