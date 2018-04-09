German internal minister Horst Seehofer said Armenia and Georgia should be included in the list of “safe countries” to accelerate the procession of application for granting political asylum.
Seehofer believes that Armenia and Georgia should be added to the list together with Morocco, Tunisia and Algeria. The number of applications from the nationals of Georgia and Armenia is high, but positive decisions are made only in relation to a few applications, DW reported quoting the interview of Stefan Meyer, state secretary at the internal ministry, to WestdeutscheAllgemeine Zeitung.
According to the Federal Office for Migration and Refugees, 3,462 Georgia nationals and 3,857 Armenia nationals applied for political asylum last year.