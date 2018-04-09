Sir Alan Duncan, UK Minister for Europe and the Americas, on Monday arrived in capital city Yerevan for a brief visit for the inauguration of the President of Armenia.
“Limbering up for the imminent inauguration of President [Armen] Sarkissian of Armenia,” Duncan tweeted. “The first Foreign Minister to congratulate newly inaugurated President Armen Sarkissian of Armenia - Congratulations sir!”
Inauguration of the fourth President of Armenia, Armen Sarkissian, was held Monday at the special session of the National Assembly.
Armen Sarkissian has assumed his respective duties, whereas Serzh Sargsyan’s tenure as President has concluded.