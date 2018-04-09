The Russian authorities reserve the right to take retaliatory measures, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said during the meeting with vice premiers, RIA Novosti reported.
“These actions are certainly unacceptable; we consider them illegitimate,” Medvedev said adding that Russia reserve the right to respond, including current trade agreements and procedures.
Medvedev also authorized the government to help Russian companies hit by the US sanctions.
According to Dmitry Medvedev, the US is trying to promote its own commercial interests taking restrictive measures against Russian companies and businessmen.