Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom and the other Commonwealth realms has issued a congratulatory message to Armen Sarkissian for assuming the post of President of Armenia.
Her message states that she would like to extend her sincere congratulations to Sarkissian on assuming the office of President of Armenia.
Also, she expressed her warmest wishes to him and the people of Armenia and noted that she expects to continue excellent relations between the two countries.
Armen Sarkissian on Monday took office as President of Armenia.