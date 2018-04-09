Russia’s 50 richest people lost over $ 11.7 billion in a day, Forbes Russia reported.
According to the Forbes magazine’s real-time ranking, steel tycoon Oleg Deripaska was the biggest total-value loser, as his fortune decreased by $1.3 billion reaching $4 billion.
The part-owner of Norilsk Nickel, Vladimir Potanin lost $1.3 billion, while he was not targeted by the U.S. Treasury Department in its latest wave of sanctions.
According to the ranking, Viktor Vekselberg (losses of $908 million) and Suleiman Kerimov (losses of $813 million) ranked third and fourth respectively.
Russian businessmen Andrei Skoch lost $106 million, Vladimir Bogdanov lost $47 million, while Igor Rotenberg and Kirill Shamalov have not been affected by the US sanctions, Forbes noted.
According to the source, Leonid Mikhelson (losses of $ 755 million), Gennady Timchenko (losses of $ 716 million), Vladimir Lisin (losses of $ 578 million), Roman Abramovich (losses of $ 534 million), Vagit Alekperov (losses of $ 519 million) and Alexey Mordashov (losses of $ 489 million) also suffered losses.