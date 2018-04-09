YEREVAN. – The Armenian parliament is holding a joint meeting of the standing committees on foreign relations and European integration on Monday.

Head of EU Delegation to Armenia, Ambassador Peter Switalski, is present.

The sides are discussing the ratification of the EU-Armenia Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement.

The document signed on November 24, 2017, should be ratified, noted Deputy Foreign Minister, Garen Nazarian, presenting some details of the negotiation process.

“By this agreement, we want to strengthen the political dialogue between Yerevan and Brussels and create a solid foundation,” Nazarian noted.

The head of the standing parliamentary committee on foreign relations Armen Ashotyan noted that both Yerevan and Brussels are interested in the ratification of the agreement.

Garen Nazarian, in his turn, the document has to be ratified by 28 EU member states, and Estonia has already done it. According to deputy foreign minister, the agreement is likely to take effect starting June 1.