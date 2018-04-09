Germany's largest airline Lufthansa warned that more than half of its scheduled flights on Tuesday will be canceled, as airport staff prepares to go on strike as part of a nationwide public sector walkout, DW reported.
In a statement posted on Twitter, Lufthansa said it "must cancel more than 800 of its planned 1,600 flights tomorrow, including 58 long-distance services, because of the strike." Some 90,000 passengers would be affected, it added.
Service at airports is set to return to normal on Wednesday, Lufthansa said.
The mass strikes will hit Germany's major airports, including Frankfurt, Munich, Cologne-Bonn and Bremen.