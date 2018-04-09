YEREVAN. – Head of the Delegation of the EU to Armenia, Ambassador Piotr Świtalski sees no reason for complication the Armenia - EU relations.

During the interview with Radio Liberty, the Ambassador was asked if tensions in the relations between the West and Russia in connection with the poisoning case of Sergei Skripal and his daughter will have an impact on relations between the EU and Armenia, as the latter is an ally of Russia.

"Tension between the West and, in particular, between the European Union and Russia is obvious and we can only express regret in this connection. But we know the reasons of this tension. I think it's good that for the entire period Armenia managed to keep and combine the allied relations with Russia and friendly relations with the European Union. I have participated in a number of high-level talks between the representatives of Armenia and the EU and I can say that the atmosphere was very friendly during each meeting, and I think it's very good. This does not mean that the EU and Armenia have the same position on all international issues. But the fact that there are no bilateral problems between the European Union and Armenia is important. Besides, even if Armenia has a different position on some international issues, the European Union does not view this as an unfriendly or confrontational act, and Armenia does the same.

That is why I consider that this friendly atmosphere of our political dialogue at the highest level shows a great achievement for our daily relations. I hope that it will remain so," the ambassador said.