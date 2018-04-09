YEREVAN. – Head of the Delegation of the EU to Armenia, Ambassador Piotr Świtalski hopes that changes in political system of Armenia will lead to creation of the balanced party system in which the entire spectrum of ideologies will be presented, RAdio Libery reported.

Speaking about transition of Armenia's political system from presidential to a parliamentary one, the ambassador said that the matter is not in the model of governance.

"Each country develops a system which meets its needs and proceeds from its conditions. There are no ideal models. Each country looks for optimal model."

The EU Ambassador to Armenia stressed that it is important the system to be balanced. Świtalski also stressed the need for law enforcers to maintain political neutrality.

"No country has managed to build a developed system of political governance in a short time. Some countries still have problems, because they have to overcome the legacy of the past, including authoritarian reflexes, habits, mentality," the ambassador noted.

At the same time, Piotr Świtalski expressed optimism concerning Armenia.

"In two and a half years of my work in Armenia I had an opportunity to be convinced that Armenians are genetically freedom-loving people. People want to feel free here, like to express themselves freely. So, I am very optimistic concerning the future of Armenia because in this plan Armenians don't differ from other Europeans. Of course, there is a legacy, various factors that need to be taken into account, including geopolitical factors," Świtalski said.

According to Świtalski, the problems connected with the fact that the opposition is not strong enough exist in other countries, including in some EU member states.

"But let's remember that democracy does not mean majority rule, democracy is when the rights of minorities are taken into account. The health of democracy in any society is measured by the attitude towards minorities and their role in discussions on issues concerning the future of the country. I hope that the political culture in Armenia will create a completely balanced party system in which the whole spectrum of ideologies will be presented, "the EU ambassador said.