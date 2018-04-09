US President Donald Trump on Monday complained yet again about "STUPID TRADE" with China, doing little to calm investors anxious about the escalating trade conflict between the two economic superpowers, Fox News reported.
In a tweet on Monday morning Trump said that when a Chinese-made vehicle is sent to the U.S., the tariff is only 2.5 percent, while American cars exported to China are slapped with a 25 percent tariff.
Trump asked, "Does that sound like free or fair trade." Then answered, "No, it sounds like STUPID TRADE."
China charges total duties of 25 percent on most imported cars -- a 10 percent customs tariff plus a 15 percent auto tax. Since December 2016, Beijing also has charged an additional 10 percent on "super-luxury" vehicles priced above 1.3 million yuan ($200,000).