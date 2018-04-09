YEREVAN.- Talks on signing of a comprehensive cooperation agreement with Azerbaijan are underway, Head of the Delegation of the EU to Armenia, Ambassador Piotr Świtalski told reporters on Monday.

At the same time he added that at this stage he can not predict how the negotiations on this issue will develop in the future.

Speaking about the Karabakh settlement, the ambassador said that the EU's position on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement is to support the efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group.

"We are solely for a peaceful settlement of this conflict, and this agreement with Azerbaijan does not contain mechanisms for resolving any conflict," Świtalski explained.

At the same time, he noted that the EU-Armenia Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA) reflects the positions of the EU member states, and they work together with Armenia in order to ratify this agreement.

"We consider that we can help Armenia to carry out necessary reforms. We believe that after the ratification of this agreement with Armenia, the impossible can become real, and Armenia will feel the positive aspects of this document," the ambassador concluded.