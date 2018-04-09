YEREVAN.- Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian held on Monday a meeting with the Ambassadors of countries concurrently accredited in Armenia, who arrived in Yerevan to participate at the ceremony of inauguration of the newly elected President of the Republic of Armenia.
Greeting the ambassadors, the minister thanked them for participating in the ceremony, the press service of the Foreign Ministry informed. The FM presented the constitutional reforms in the republic, transition to a parliamentary form of government and the undertaken reforms. The results of cooperation within the framework of the EAEU, as well as Armenia-EU relations were discussed.
Edward Nalbandian presented to the Ambassadors in details the efforts exerted by Armenia and the OSCE Minsk group Co-Chair countries towards the creation of appropriate conditions for the advancement of the process of peaceful settlement of the Karabakh problem.
The agenda of the meeting included preparations for the Summit of La Francophonie.