YEREVAN. – Now ex-President Serzh Sargsyan is sending some civil servants of his presidential staff to the government staff, and this process is being regulated by the Law on Civil Service, according to Haykakan Zhamanak (Armenian Times) newspaper of the Republic of Armenia (RA).

“The law stipulates that until July 1, civil servants of the RA Presidential Staff can continue working at the Prime Minister’s Staff without a [respective] competition, [and] holding positions of the same group.

“But 4th RA President Armen Sarkissian is without a staff. (…). As of yesterday [Monday], the [new] RA President had neither a spokesperson nor an adviser nor a chief of staff,” wrote Haykakan Zhamanak.