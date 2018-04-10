STEPANAKERT. – President of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR), Bako Sahakyan, on Monday signed a decree.
Accordingly, NKR Defense Army servicemen Narek Harutyunyan has been posthumously awarded with the Medal for Service in Battle, and in recognition of his bravery during the defense of the Artsakh state border, Central Information Department of the Office of the NKR President informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
As reported earlier, Artsakh Defense Army conscript Narek Harutyunyan (born in 1998) was killed by Azerbaijani shooting on Monday at about 2:20pm, at the southern section of the line of contact.