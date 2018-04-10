Armen Sarkissian, who on Monday assumed office as the fourth President of Armenia, has announced his plans to visit Moscow in the near future; he informed about this speaking to Russian News Agency TASS.
“Traditionally, the leaders of the Republic of Armenia make their first official visits to Moscow,” Sarkissian noted. “[But] so far the exact day [of my visit] has not been determined.”
Also, he stressed that his task as the President of Armenia is to further strengthen Armenian-Russian strategic alliance, and to consolidate friendship and to develop human contacts between the two peoples.
“I sincerely wish [Russian President] Vladimir Putin (…) new great successes in the further development of the country’s economy, improvement in the welfare of the [Russian] citizens, and enhancement of Russia’s role in the international arena,” Armen Sarkissian added.