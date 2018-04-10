Relations between Armenia and Russia truly stand out by their allied, strategic nature, and they include a dynamic political discourse at the highest level.
Armen Sarkissian, who on Monday formally assumed his duties as the fourth President of Armenia, told about the abovementioned to Russian News Agency TASS.
“The parliamentary dimension of our cooperation is strengthening,” he added, in particular.
Also, the new Armenian President highlighted Armenia-Russia cooperation within the framework of international organizations and some other multilateral platforms which, as per Sarkissian, considerably enrich this collaboration.
According to him, Armenia-Russia friendship and cooperation have gradually developed in recent years.
“Along with the accomplished works and achievements, we have a tremendous potential and wide field for future work,” stressed the new President of Armenia. “Most importantly, our relations have a solid, reliable historical basis, a glorious shared history.”