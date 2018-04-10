Aside from the main duties which the Constitution specifies in domestic and foreign policy, we are focusing also on the strengthening of ties with the diaspora.
Armen Sarkissian, who on Monday formally took office as the fourth President of Armenia, told about the aforesaid to Russian News Agency TASS.
Sarkissian added that all Armenian authorities need to work towards the enhancement of mutual understanding and solidarity among the society.
“I am confident that, with joint efforts, we will be able to resolve the severe problems that are facing our society,” the new Armenian President stressed, in particular. “Because solely a consolidated, united society can effectively address the challenges of the time.”
Also, Armen Sarkissian noted that a priority of Armenian society is the disposition of its youth.
As per the President, it is pleasing that there are several very successful examples in Armenia in terms of involving the youth in innovative domains. And he expressed the confidence that this trend should consistently be developed.