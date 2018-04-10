Police of Armenia received a call, on Tuesday at around 12:20pm.
It was informed that there was a dead body of an elderly woman at the courtyard of a building in capital city Yerevan, according to shamshyan.com.
As per the source, the law enforcement officers who arrived at the scene discovered the dead body of Armanush A., 85, a resident of the aforementioned building, at this courtyard.
According to preliminary information, she had committed suicide.
A report is being prepared on this incident.