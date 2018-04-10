The latest news on the stock market is a “matter of great concern”, said spokesperson for the Russian President Dmitry Peskov.
According to him, the stock market situation is the result both of market conjuncture, and emotional reaction, RBK reported.
Russian president’s spokesperson said the president is monitoring the situation and is holding meetings related to economic affairs on daily basis.
Asked whether Russia will response to US sanctions, Peskov noted that Russia “puts the interest of its country above any other considerations”, and Moscow will not rush to make decision in this regard.