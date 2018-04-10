YEREVAN. – President Armen Sarkissian on Tuesday hosted representatives from several leading Russian media outlets, and who are in Armenia to attend Sarkissian’s inauguration that was held on Monday.
At the talk, the President responded to these journalists’ questions, which were primarily related to the Armenian-Russian dialogue, Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) conflict, and Sarkissian’s first steps and plans as the new President of Armenia, press office of the President informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.