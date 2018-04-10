Seven individuals have been charged for prostitution ads at the leading internet forum Backpage.com, the US Ministry of Justice press service reported.
Seven defendants have been charged, including the website founders Michael Lacey and James Larkin, for “facilitating prostitution using a facility in interstate or foreign commerce and conspiracy to commit money laundering.”
According to the statement, Backpage.com earned $500 million in prostitution-related ads since its inception in 2004.
“Backpage has earned hundreds of millions of dollars from facilitating prostitution and sex trafficking, placing profits over the well-being and safety of the many thousands of women and children who were victimized by its practices,” the statement said.
As reported earlier, on April 6, the US authorities closed the online advertising service Backpage.com for prostitution ads, including ads depicting the prostitution of children.