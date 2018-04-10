President Armen Sarkissian on Tuesday held talks with some foreign guests, who have arrived in Armenia to attend his inauguration that was held on Monday.
In particular, Sarkissian met with Sadik Safaev, First Deputy Chairman of the Senate of Uzbekistan. They discussed Armenian-Uzbek relations, especially the economic cooperation domains and areas where there is a potential for development.
Also, the President received Mohammed bin Abdulla Al-Sulaiti, Deputy Chairman of the Advisory Council of Qatar. The interlocutors conferred on the opportunities for cooperation between Armenia and Qatar.