King Felipe VI of Spain, President Sergio Mattarella of Italy, and President Ram Nath Kovind of India have sent congratulatory messages to Armen Sarkissian on assuming the office of the President of Armenia.
President Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Secretary General Rashid Alimov of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, as well as the representatives of several NGOs, scientific, education, and cultural organizations also have congratulated Sarkissian on this occasion.