YEREVAN.- Issues related to the movement of goods in the territory of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) were discussed during the consultation held by acting Armenian Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan.
Particularly, issues of traceability of goods, their markings by means of identification and documentary support, simplification of business processes for economic entities were touched upon.
The representatives of the State Revenue Committee informed about the initiative of introducing an electronic system of mutual recognition of documents for goods and services in the EAEU territory, which was previously approved by the member countries.