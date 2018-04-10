YEREVAN.- The delegation led by the Armenian parliament speaker Ara Babloyan will be in Saint Petersburg on April 12-13 to take part in the 47th plenary session, in the sittings of the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly Council, the CIS Inter-Parliamentary Assembly Council, the Permanent Commissions on Economy and Finance, on Political Issues and International Cooperation, on Defense and Security Issues, as well as the Youth IPA.
The Chair of the Armenian National Assembly Standing Committee on Economic Affairs Khosrov Harutyunyan, the National Assembly deputies Hermine Naghdalyan, Karen bekaryan, Romik Manukyan and Mihran Hakobyan are in the delegation led by Ara Babloyan.