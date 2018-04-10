The Karabakh army soldier was killed in Azerbaijani shooting on Monday afternoon.

Narek Harutyunyan was killed in the southern section of the line of contact, the spokesperson for the Armenian Defense Ministry said.

Armenian lawmakers debated the ratification of the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement during on Tuesday.

The agreement raises Armenia’s bilateral relations with the EU to a new level and aims to normalize these relations, Deputy Foreign Minister Garen Nazarian said while presenting the agreement. The Armenian side hopes that the EU will launch a visa liberalization process soon, he added.

The deputies are expected to ratify the agreement during the next session on Wednesday morning.

Russia, as a co-chair of the Minsk Group, plays a pivotal role in the Karabakh peace process, newly elected President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian told Russian media.

The Armenian side highly values these mediatory efforts in the search for a peaceful political solution to the problem, he said.

Sarkissian has announced his plans to visit Moscow in the near future, adding that his task as the President of Armenia is to further strengthen Armenian-Russian strategic alliance.

Election of the Armenian Prime Minister of Armenia will be held at the National Assembly (NA) special session on April 17, NA chairman Ara Babloyan said on Tuesday.

As of Monday, Armenia has completely passed to a parliamentary system of governance, according to which the Prime Minister will be the top official in the country. Fourth President Armen Sarkissian on Monday assumed office at the NA special session.

Vardan Minasyan has been appointed the manager of Armenian football squad, the Football Federation of Armenia reported.

Minasyan was heading the national team from 2009 to 2013. Prior to his appointment, Minasyan was holding the post of a FFA technical manager.

The poisoned daughter of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal has been discharged from hospital. Yulia Skripal, 33, was discharged from the hospital on Monday and was taken to a secure location, the media said.

Her father remains in hospital, but is no longer in a critical condition.

The rate of Russian ruble comprised AMD 7.71 on Tuesday.

The Russian ruble’s rate against dollar keeps dropping amid fresh U.S. sanctions. In the morning Russian currency dropped to multi-month lows. However, the dollar exchange rate increased by 1.54 rubles up to 62.2 rubles in the afternoon. Meanwhile, euro exchange rate rose by 1.91 rubles reaching 76.61.

In Armenia, the American dollar’s exchange rate against the Armenian dram comprised AMD 481.76/$1 on Tuesday, the exchange rate for one euro was AMD 593.67.