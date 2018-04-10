When physics meets robotics: an interview with scientist and inventor, Tigran Shahverdyan

Xi Jinping offers US possible concessions

Theresa May, Trump and Obama not invited to Meghan and Harry's wedding

Defence Minister: Turkish military to stay in Syria’s Afrin until threats eliminated

Artsakh FM received The HALO Trust Artsakh program manager

Politician should never set before him an insurmountable bar – Serzh Sargsyan’s interview to La Stampa

NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 10.04.2018

7 people charged in US for spreading prostitution-related ads

Maragha massacre organizers' impunity creates ground in Azerbaijan for enrooting cult of hatred towards Armenians

EU foreign ministers will revisit Skripal's case on April 16

Trump’s adviser for internal affairs resigns

Karen Karapetyan discusses issues related to movement of goods in EAEU area

Armenian parliament speaker is to leave for Saint Petersburg

Trump cancels Latin America trip after Syria gas attack

May urges to find responsible for Syrian gas attack

Guinness World Records recognized Japanese man as world’s oldest male

King of Spain, president of Italy congratulate Armenia’s Sarkissian

6.1 magnitude earthquake hits Chile

President Sarkissian meets with foreign guests in Armenia

Russia ruble collapses in Armenia

Armenia analyst: There were some positive changes in economy during Karen Karapetyan’s tenure as PM

Erdogan criticizes Lavrov’s call on Ankara and Damascus

Kremlin: Stock market situation is the result of emotional reaction

Dead body found in Gyumri apartment

Euro exchange rate rises up to 76.85 rubles

Elderly woman found dead at Yerevan building courtyard

New Armenia President receives journalists from leading Russia media

Sarkissian: Armenia authorities need to work towards enhancement of mutual understanding, solidarity among society

Yulia Skripal discharged from hospital

Armenia: We hope EU will preserve its position on Karabakh during talks with Azerbaijan

President Sarkissian: Armenia-Russia friendship, cooperation gradually developed in recent years

Official: Armenia-EU contains no word about closure of Metsamor NPP

Armenia official: We hope EU will soon launch visa-liberalization dialogue

Armen Sarkissian: Russia plays key role in resolving Karabakh conflict

New Armenia President plans to visit Moscow in near future

Armenia deputy FM presents EU agreement at Parliament

Newspaper: Armenia outgoing President sends staff to government

Babloyan: Armenia PM will be elected at parliament special session on April 17

Karabakh President bestows posthumous award upon soldier

Armenian man missing in US is found

Driver of Armenia bus that crashed in Russia is detained

US to regret nuclear deal failure: Iran president

30 people, including 27 children, killed in India

Mattis does not rule out airstrike against Syria

Iraq’s top court set to rule on Kurdistan region's oil exports

Trump complains about 'stupid trade' with China

Saudi Arabia seeks French help for music, opera

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak to leave Facebook

Trump and Kim Jong Un to meet in May or early June

Lufthansa to cancel over 800 flights amid mass public sector walkouts

Edward Nalbandian holds meeting with Ambassadors concurrently accredited in Armenia

Świtalski: Talks on signing of comprehensive cooperation agreement with Baku are underway

Armenian soldier killed by Azerbaijani shooting in Karabakh

NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 9.04.2018

Putin and Merkel discuss Syria and Ukraine

Russian 50 richest people lost $12 billion

EU Ambassador: Democracy does not mean majority rule

Armenian parliament’s committee approves ratification of Armenia-EU deal

Armenian MFA: OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs' proposals can become legal framework for Karabakh conflict settlement

MFA: Yerevan to receive €176 million after ratification of Armenia-EU deal

Świtalski: I do not see any reasons for complication of Armenia-EU relations

Ruling party: Both parties interested in ratification of EU-Armenia deal

Armenia 2nd President congratulates 4th on assumption of office

Erdogan asks Trump not to drag Turkey into trade disputes

Armenia ruling party to announce its PM candidate by April 16

Putin and Erdogan talk on phone

Russian FM: CSTO countries stand with Russia over Skripal case

Dollar, euro are up in Armenia

Ruble exchange rate against dollar exceeds 60 rubles

Medvedev: Russia leaves right to take retaliatory measures amid US actions

Queen Elizabeth congratulates new Armenia President

Azerbaijani armed forces open fire at Armenian border village

Armenia President receives PM, government resigns

14 killed in Syrian airbase missile strike

New Armenia President visits Yerablur Military Pantheon (PHOTOS)

UK minister in Yerevan, congratulates new Armenia President

Germany wants to include Armenia and Georgia in list of “safe countries”

Armenia 4th President: So help me God (PHOTOS)

Rouhani warns US will regret if Trump pulls out of nuclear deal

Armen Sarkissian: We shall craft new, young, creative Armenia (PHOTOS)

Saudi crown prince’s visit to Paris starts with dinner in Louvre and protests

Russia says Israeli warplanes attacked Syria airfield

3 cars hit cows in Armenia, one person injured

Armenia 4th Presidential inauguration held at parliament special session (PHOTOS)

Armenia President-elect, wife hosted at Presidential Palace, prior to assuming office (PHOTOS)

Israel carries out airstrike in Gaza

Armenian Patriarch of Jerusalem complains to Israel MFA

Armenia national and spiritual symbols are taken from Presidential Residence to inauguration venue (PHOTOS)

Serzh Sargsyan to step down, 4th President of Armenia to assume office on Monday

Lavrov: Consistent work can lead to result in Karabakh issue

Trump: Putin, Russia, Iran ‘Responsible’ for Assad's actions

Trump expresses condolences to victims of Canadian bus crash

Turkish shepherd injured after mine explosion near border with Armenia

Johnson calls for urgent probe into reports on alleged chemical attack in Syria

Brazilian ex-president surrenders to police to start serving his corruption sentence

Russian Defense Ministry refutes reports that Syrian forces use chemical weapons in Douma

White House: Trump to be capable of winning trade war against China

3 people killed in Illinois shooting

Saudi Arabia to host first Arab Fashion Week

Azerbaijani armed forces open fire at Armenian border