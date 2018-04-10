Neither Donald Trump nor Theresa May have been invited to the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, it emerged today, Standard reported.
Former US leader Barack Obama and his wife Michelle are also missing from the guest list, but the prince and his fiancee are said to be looking forward to seeing them soon, possibly during an official overseas trip once they are married.
Harry and his bride-to-be have picked 600 guests they have a direct relationship with to watch them exchange their wedding vows on May 19 at Windsor Castle's St George's Chapel.
By contrast the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's 2011 wedding had leading figures from national life and foreign heads of state or their representatives at the Westminster Abbey ceremony.