YEREVAN.- Prime Minister and first vice president of the ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) Karen Karapetyan's announcement, noting that Serzh Sargsyan will be nominated for the position of Prime Minister, has not been discussed in the Tsarukyan bloc yet. They are convinced that the voting will be unanimous. In a conversation with Armenian News - NEWS.am, the member of Tsarukyan bloc, Vardevan Grigoryan stated that he personally thinks that ten years are completely enough to take over the post of the country's leader.

Asked if Serzh Sargsyan's nomination does not confirm the previous concern that the Constitution was changed only for Serzh Sargsyan's reproduction, Vardevan Grigoryan replied: "As a result of the constitutional amendment, the governance system changed and became a parliamentary one. Constitutional reforms gave an opportunity to the political majority to nominate the prime minister - that's their problem. The matter is how long this person is already ruling the country."

As for Sargsyan's nomination as the PM, my subjective approach is that the ten years are enough to rule the country, but it's already a matter of majority, Vardevan Grigoryan noted.