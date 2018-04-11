US President Donald Trump and UK Prime Minister Theresa May have discussed over the telephone the issue of chemical weapons use in Syria and agreed not to let such weapons to be used, the White House said in a readout after the call.
"Both leaders condemned Syrian President [Bashar] Assad's vicious disregard for human life. The President and Prime Minister agreed not to allow the use of chemical weapons to continue," the White House said in a readout after the call.
UK Prime Minister Theresa May, US President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron have agreed that the international community needed to respond to uphold the worldwide prohibition on the use of chemical weapons. They agreed they would continue working closely together and with international partners to ensure that those responsible were held to account, according to the May's office statement, Sputnik reported.