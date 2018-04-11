YEREVAN. – It is a waiting state at the team of new President Armen Sarkissian. Tuesday was his second day at work, but there were no appointments, according to Hraparak (Square) newspaper of the Republic of Armenia (RA).

“The civil servants who have been inherited from [preceding President] Serzh Sargsyan (…) continue to work with the 4th RA President.

“The Presidential Chief of Staff is still Armen Gevorgyan. He [Sarkissian] has no spokesperson; advisers—likewise.

“Yesterday, [Russian] journalists had visited the President’s new residence, [and] who were telling with astonishment as to what confusion there was [there]. At the guard’s station, they could not even decide whether to take passports, phones, or badges,” wrote Hraparak.