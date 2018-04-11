A Mi-8 helicopter has crashed in Khabarovsk, Russia, reported RBC news agency of the country.
The disaster occurred on Wednesday at 11:30am local time.
There were six people on the chopper and all of them were killed.
According to preliminary information, the helicopter was carrying out a training flight.
A criminal case is launched under the article on violation of safety and air transport operation rules.
Since the chopper crashed into a deserted part of the town, there are no devastation and casualties on the ground.