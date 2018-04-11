Russia calls for an unbiased investigation into the reports over chemical attack on the Syrian city of Douma, said Russian President Spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, TASS reported.

“The situation around Syria is rather tense. You know about the disagreements on the topic of the alleged use of chemical weapons there. Russia absolutely disagrees with this and calls for an unbiased investigation before delivering verdicts,” Peskov told reporters, adding “Let us not take guidance from newspaper reports, especially with reference to ephemeral sources.”

According to him, the Kremlin officials advocate an impartial probe into this situation.

“So that trustworthy data can emerge and so that we are not guided by rumors and empty reports in the media," Dmitry Peskov said.

As reported earlier, the US President Donald Trump promised to take the decision over Syrian chemical attack within 48 hours. According to him, Russia and Iran are responsible for backing Syria over the chemical attack on the Syrian city of Douma.

The US and other Western countries have accused Syria of carrrying out the attack, which left at least 49 people dead and dozens more injured.