The United States, together with France and Great Britain, is considering launching a military strike against the Syrian government for an alleged chemical weapons attack on the town of Douma, The National Interest reported.

It was clear by press time that the UN Security Council would not adopt the Russian resolution, and it would seem that the Trump administration is leaning heavily towards the military option in conjunction with France and Britain in anycase.

Indeed, U.S. Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley indicated that the United States would respond to the chemical attacks in Syria—regardless of what happens in the Security Council.

Haley did not specify how the United States would respond exactly, but President Trump’s rhetoric indicates that Washington is strongly considering a military option. Moreover, the president canceled a long planned trip to South America to deal with the situation in Syria.

Trump reiterated that the United States has many military options to strike at the Assad regime. He also suggested that the American people would only find out about a strike on Syria after the United States had acted. “We have a lot of options, militarily,” Trump said. “And we’ll be letting you know pretty soon. Probably after the fact.”

While the United States has the ability to act alone, the French and British are likely to join Washington in conducting an attack on Syria. If the chemical attack on Douma is confirmed, the British and French have promised to take coordinated action with the United States.