YEREVAN. – New President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian on Wednesday signed an executive order on appointing Hamlet Gasparyan as Presidential Adviser, informed the press service of the President.
Until this appointment, Gasparyan was serving as Adviser to the Foreign Minister and Head of Political Programming Department.
By another presidential decree, Ara Aleksanyan has been appointed Presidential Adviser on a voluntary basis. Aleksanyan is a physicist and a mathematician, and he lectures at Yerevan State University.
And by President Sarkissian’s another executive order, Hasmik Petrosyan has been appointed Presidential Aide.