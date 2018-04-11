Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova proposed to destroy the US chemical weapons after the US President Donald Trump offered Russia to end arms race.

Earlier, Trump tweeted that the US relationship with Russia is “worse now than it has ever been” and offered to stop the arms race.

“Great idea! There is a proposal to start with the destruction of chemical weapons. The US chemical weapons,” Zakharova wrote on Facebook.

