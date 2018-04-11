The Armenian parliament on Wednesday unanimously adopted the bill on ratification of the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement.

In a statement following the ratification, the EU delegation to Armenia said the European Parliament is expected to give its consent to the agreement in mid-May and declared EU's readiness to support Armenia on its reform path.

The US President Donald Trump told Russia to get ready for a missile attack on Syria after Russian ambassador to Lebanon said any US missiles fired at Syria would be shot down.

Trump said Russia has to get ready for “nice and new and “smart!” missiles and warned Moscow against being partners “with a Gas Killing Animal who kills his people”. Later on Trump tweeted: “Russia needs us to help with their economy, something that would be very easy to do, and we need all nations to work together. Stop the arms race?”

In response to Trump’s tough statements, the spokesperson for the Russian foreign ministry Maria Zakharova said the “smart missiles” might destroy evidences of chemical attack in Syria.

Deputies from the opposition Yelk faction on Wednesday carried out a protest action at the sessions’ hall of the National Assembly.

MP Ararat Mirzoyan said it is time for the Armenian citizens “to break Serzh Sargsyan’s rule for a third term and to build the Armenia of our dreams”. He called to join them at Liberty Square on Friday “burn the torch of our freedom.” Subsequently, Mirzoyan pulled colored smoke bombs out of his pocket and lit them.

Several children were injured in two separate car accidents in Armenia on Wednesday.

Five children were injured in a car accident on one of Armenia's motorways. Eight people, including five children, sustained injuries and were taken to hospital.

Two children were injured in Yerevan as a car collided with a bus that was transporting children.

Armenia, together with other Eurasian countries, is at risk of falling into authoritarianism, a new report by Freedom House suggests.

Armenia is described as a country semi-consolidated authoritarian regime with poor results in the national democratic governance and electoral processes. The reports says Armenia’s corruption rating declined because of the solidification of systemic corruption and accumulated evidence of government unwillingness to root out high-level abuse of office.

At least 247 bodies were found at the site of a military plane crash in Algeria.

The incident happened in Blida province on Wednesday. The plane crashed soon after takeoff from the military airport.

The rate of Russian ruble against Armenian dram continues falling on Wednesday. The rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 7.52.

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 483.12/$1. The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 597.96.